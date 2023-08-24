Smriti Irani tweets Amethi-ites' pix working at ISRO





In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.





The women and child development minister, in a post on X, said, "The boys at Amethi are not far behind.. serving at ISRO since 2017 Harshit Baranwal has contributed to the Lander Testing Team as Scientist Quality Engineer for mission Chandryaan-3. Proud of you Harshit."





In another post she wrote, "Shweta Baranwal from Amethi serving at ISRO... proud of her achievements (I'm almost preening like her Ma)." -- PTI

