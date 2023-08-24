RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Shivraj to induct 3-4 ministers ahead of polls
August 24, 2023  19:14
image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to expand his cabinet soon, a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday, an exercise planned just months ahead of assembly polls.

Three to four new members are likely to be inducted in the cabinet of Chouhan, whose current term in office started in March 2020, said the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

The names of ex-ministers Rajendra Shukla -- a Brahmin leader and the MLA from Rewa in the Vindh region and Gaurishankar Bisen -- the legislator from Balaghat in the Mahakoshal region who is chairman of the MP Backward Class Commission, have almost been finalised for induction in the cabinet, he said.

Deliberations are on between Chouhan and senior party functionaries over the induction of Rahul Singh Lodhi and former MP minister Jalam Singh --- both from the OBC community who make up more than 45 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population, said the BJP leader.

Lodhi, a first-time MLA from Khargapur in Tikamgarh district in the Bundelkhand region, is the nephew of senior BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti.

Jalam Singh, the MLA from Narsinghpur in the Mahakoshal region, is the younger brother of Union minister Prahlad Patel.Currently, the state ministry has 31 members, including the CM.

As per constitutional norms, the number can go up to 35, that is 15 per cent of the strength of the MP assembly which has 230 members.The last ministry expansion took place in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Shukla and Bisen have reached Bhopal.

When contacted, Shukla declined on comment on the likely cabinet expansion.

A Raj Bhavan official on Thursday told PTI that the state government has not yet sent any communication regarding oath-taking ceremony.

The expansion is being done on recommendation of the BJP' central leadership to beat anti-incumbency, balance caste equations and address regional aspirations in the state, where polls are due by the year-end, party insiders said.

According to Manish Gupta, resident editor of a leading Hindi daily, anti-incumbency is palpable in Mahakoshal, Vindh and Bundelkhand regions of eastern Madhya Pradesh.

He said the BJP had put up a good show in Vindh and Bundelkhand regions in the 2018 polls, but its performance was below par in Mahakoshal.

"Representation of MLAs from these regions was almost negligible in the cabinet. People are feeling  their regions have been neglected in cabinet representation. Inclusion of MLAs from Mahakoshal and Bundelkhand in the ministry would prove useful for the BJP in the assembly polls," Gupta opined.

Chouhan became CM for the fourth term after the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The story of India's chess whizkid Praggnanandhaa!
The story of India's chess whizkid Praggnanandhaa!

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has charted his own path to glory and is closer to greatness than ever.

Tejas Test Fires Air-to-Air Missile Astra
Tejas Test Fires Air-to-Air Missile Astra

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Tejas, the Light Combat Aircraft LSP-7, successfully fired the ASTRA indigenous Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air missile off the coast of Goa.

Infosys rolls out 80% average variable payout for Q1
Infosys rolls out 80% average variable payout for Q1

Bengaluru-based Infosys has announced that 80 per cent of the variable pay will be distributed to eligible employees for the quarter ending June 30, according to media reports. This amount will be included with the August month's...

Focus on KL Rahul's fitness as India gear up for Asia Cup
Focus on KL Rahul's fitness as India gear up for Asia Cup

India's Asia-Cup-bound squad have started reaching Bengaluru for a 6-day conditioning camp that starts on Thursday at the Karnataka State Cricket Association's campus

Anand Actor Seema Deo Passes Away
Anand Actor Seema Deo Passes Away

Veteran actor Seema Deo, remembered for her roles in Anand and Kora Kagaz, passed into the ages on Thursday morning due to age-related ailments, her filmmaker son Abhinay Deo said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances