Proud to be your partner: US to India on Chandrayaan-3

American politicians, newspapers and space research institutions hailed India Wednesday on the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3 as the country entered the elite club of three other nations -- United States, Russia and China -- that have a rover on the lunar surface.

In the process, India became the first country among the elite group to have its rover on the moon's south pole region, which the Indian Space Research Organisation believes could have traces of water.

"Congratulations to India for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon," US Vice President Kamala Harris said on X, known as Twitter till recently.

"It is an incredible feat for all the scientists and engineers involved. We are proud to partner with you on this mission and space exploration more broadly," said Harris, whose mother was from India. The vice president heads the National Space Council.

Space cooperation was one of the major topics of discussion during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US this summer. India signed the Artemis accord, and also the two countries decided to work together on an international space station.

"Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission!" said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.





Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the unchartered lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday. No country has ever landed on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. Russia's south pole-bound Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon on Sunday after spinning out of control.





"Congratulations to ISRO and the people of India for the Chandrayaan-3's historic landing on the South Pole of the Moon. We look forward to deepening our partnership with India on space exploration in the years ahead," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. -- PTI