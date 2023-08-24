RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pragyan rover rolls out from Vikram lander
August 24, 2023  08:38
The Pragyan rover has rolled out from the Vikram lander and will now start moving around on the lunar surface, marking a successful next stage hours after Chandrayaan-3 made its historic landing on the Moon, ISRO sources said Thursday.  
 
President Droupadi Murmu congratulated ISRO for the successful deployment of Pragyan rover.
 
"I once again congratulate the ISRO team and all fellow citizens for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander. Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayan 3. I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon," President Droupadi Murmu posted on X Thursday morning. -- PTI
