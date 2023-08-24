Nuh violence: 1 held for Bajrang Dal man's murder





On July 31, communal violence erupted when mobs allegedly pelted stones at the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh district.





The violence soon spilled to adjoining Gurugram and six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed.





Pradeep Kumar Sharma was part of a group from Sohna in Gurugram that had participated in the VHP yatra.





While they were returning to Javed Colony in Sohna, their car was pelted with stones by rioters, hours after communal clashes erupted in Nuh.





The police rescued the group and admitted them to a hospital but Sharma succumbed to injuries on August 2.





The special investigation team of Gurugram police arrested Azharuddin alias Ajju, a resident of Raipur colony in Sohna.





This is first arrest in the case, the police said.





"The arrested accused was produced in a city court today and we have taken him on three days police remand. We are questioning the accused," said Vijay Pratap Singh, the head of the SIT.





Local Aam Aadmi Party leader Javed Ahmad was booked for allegedly planning Sharma's killing but he hasn't been arrested yet. -- PTI

