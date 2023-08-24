None of the ISRO scientists on mission moon are IITians

"Worth applauding: @ISRO chief Dr Somanath is a product of the TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, Kerala and many of his colleagues graduated from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET). At least seven more engineers from CET were involved in the #Chandrayaan3Success:

From Left: -Mohana Kumar (mission director / mechanical) -Athula (electronics) -Satheesh (mechanical) -Narayanan (associate mission director / mechanical) -Mohan (mechanical) -Shora (electronics) [Apologies for any spelling errors].





Indians are rightly obsessed with the IITs, but let's salute the alumni of unsung engineering colleges who serve the public sector with dedication & who are the backbone of national enterprises like @ISRO. IITians went to Silicon Valley; CETians took us to the moon!"

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has a very important point to make.