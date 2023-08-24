RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi thanks world leaders for greetings on Chandrayaan-3 success
August 24, 2023  16:47
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said science has made it possible for India to reach a difficult terrain on the moon and thanked world leaders for their congratulatory messages on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

"Since yesterday I have been receiving congratulatory messages from everyone. Worldover, this achievement is not seen as a success limited to one country, but of the entire humanity. It is a matter of pride for all of us. This is an opportunity to congratulate Indian scientists on behalf of the entire world," he said in brief remarks at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

The soft landing at the south pole is not only a big achievement for India but for the scientific community of the world.

"There have been no attempts to land in the area that India had targeted. India's attempt has been successful. Science has been able to take us to difficult terrain. This itself is a big achievement of science and scientists," Modi said.

On Wednesday, India became the fourth nation to soft land a spacecraft on the moon when Chandrayaan-3 touched down near the south pole of the earth's natural satellite.   -- PTI
