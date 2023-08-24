Modi conveyed India's LAC concerns to Xi: Govt





PM Modi underlined to Xi that maintenance of peace, tranquillity in border areas, respecting LAC essential for normalisation of India-China ties, Kwatra said, adding that both leaders agreed to direct relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement, de-escalation.

In conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's concerns on unresolved issues along the LAC, Foreign Secretary VM Kwatra told the media in New Delhi.