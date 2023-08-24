RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Modi conveyed India's LAC concerns to Xi: Govt
August 24, 2023  21:02
image
In conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's concerns on unresolved issues along the LAC, Foreign Secretary VM Kwatra told the media in New Delhi. 

PM Modi underlined to Xi that maintenance of peace, tranquillity in border areas, respecting LAC essential for normalisation of India-China ties, Kwatra said, adding that both leaders agreed to direct relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement, de-escalation.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ajit Pawar senior leader and MLA of the party, says Supriya Sule
Ajit Pawar senior leader and MLA of the party, says Supriya Sule

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is a "senior leader and MLA of the party", Supriya Sule said on Thursday when asked about the status of the former in the Nationalist Congress Party.

Kushti badnaam hui hai: Yogeshwar on WFI's suspension
Kushti badnaam hui hai: Yogeshwar on WFI's suspension

Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Thursday termed the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India by the international body as "very distressing".

NMC stays generic drugs rule for doctors, bar on endorsing drugs
NMC stays generic drugs rule for doctors, bar on endorsing drugs

Members of the IMA and IPA had met Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday and expressed their concerns over the regulations.

Satwik-Chirag one win away from another World Championship medal
Satwik-Chirag one win away from another World Championship medal

Treesa and Gayatri moved well and played some good rallies but their experienced opponents managed to grab four straight points

Asia Cup: Indian cricketers undergo rigorous drills, ace Yo-Yo- test
Asia Cup: Indian cricketers undergo rigorous drills, ace Yo-Yo- test

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, Indian cricketers on Thursday underwent rigorous fitness drills, including the Yo-Yo test which was aced by the players in attendance in Bengaluru.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances