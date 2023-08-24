Massive landslide in Kullu, several feared trapped





Emergency response teams, such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed to rescue those who are feared trapped in the landslide.

A massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district today destroyed several houses with many people feared trapped in the debris. Visuals of the landslide show many multi-storeyed buildings collapsing, leaving behind a massive trail of dust.