Manipur CM leaves for Delhi, likely to meet Shah
August 24, 2023  17:23
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with a few of his cabinet colleagues went to New Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

During the visit to the national capital, Singh is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in his state, where ethnic clashes broke out in May, they said.

Singh and his colleagues went to Delhi in a chartered flight, and are likely to return to the state at night, they added.

Among those accompanying the CM are state ministers Govindas Konthoujam and Sapam Ranjan, officials said.   -- PTI
