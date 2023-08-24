RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IIT-B gets $18.6 mn from alumnus for research hub
August 24, 2023  22:31
image
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has received a donation of $18.6 million from an alumnus for establishment of a Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub, the premier institute said on Thursday. 

The IIT Bombay, however, did not disclose the identity of the alumnus, saying he wanted to remain anonymous. 

The contribution will redefine the institute's role in addressing the global climate crisis. 

The hub will be located within a state-of-the-art academic building on the IIT Bombay campus in suburban Powai and its focus will extends to critically important areas, said the institute in a statement. 

The focused areas include evaluating climate risks and developing effective mitigation strategies, climate change adaptation, and comprehensive environmental monitoring, it said. 

Additionally, the hub seeks to advance climate solutions, foster the adoption of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies. 

It will facilitate research in several critical areas, including battery technologies, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, clean-air science, flood forecasting, and carbon capture, among others, said the statement. 

The research centre will also offer industry-tailored educational training and cultivate strategic collaborations with global universities and corporations, it said. -- PTI
