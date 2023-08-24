HC allows Suvendu's rally in Khejuri in Bengal





A petition was moved before the court by a BJP leader of Khejuri seeking direction to the police to allow the meeting.





Justice Jay Sengupta allowed the petition, directing the police to grant permission for the public meeting at Khejuri to be addressed by Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly and the BJP MLA of Nandigram.





Stating that the meeting was originally scheduled to be held on August 19, the petitioner's lawyer submitted that section 144 of CrPC was promulgated in the area a day before, causing the cancellation of the programme. -- PTI

