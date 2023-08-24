RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-NASA man: Moon landing triumph of Indian...
August 24, 2023  10:49
 Former NASA Official Mike Gold has said Chandrayaan-3's success is a triumph of Indian innovation, human capital and the capabilities that will take India even further.

"Congratulations to ISRO and all of the people of India. This is a victory not only for India but for the entire world as we go into this new era of lunar development and India is leading the way," Gold said on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon.

"It is amazing to have the success that Chandrayaan-3 has had given the relatively little amount of resources that India has used, it is just a triumph of Indian innovation, human capital and the capabilities that will take India even further," the now Chief Growth Officer of Redwire Space said.

Red-wire Corporation is an American aerospace manufacturer and space infrastructure technology company.

Gold said the mission "is just the first step on the amazing journey of discovery that India is on having signed the Artemis Accords. This is just the beginning of India's journey."

He further said that he is excited about India's interface development with commercial space companies such as Redwire. 

"We are building parts of the lunar gateway, developing systems on the moon to develop landing pads," he said.

"This is just the beginning of a new era led by India. Fantastic to see the flag," Gold added.Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the moon. -- ANI
