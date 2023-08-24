RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-ISRO chief: I came home only after lander...
August 24, 2023  16:03
Former ISRO chairman K Sivan on Chandrayaan 3's success: "...Finally our prayers came true. After landing we did not come back, I was still sitting in the control room till the rover came out of the lander. Only after seeing that the rover came out of the lander and moving over the surface of the moon, did I came back to my home late at night." 

The lessons learned from the failure of Chandrayaan-2 contributed to the success of India's third lunar mission, former space scientist with the Indian Space Research Organization scientist, Nambi Narayanan, said after successful touchdown of the 'Vikram' lander on the lunar South Pole.
TOP STORIES

NIA court awards 5-year jail to 2 for promoting ISIS terror activities
The NIA special court, Delhi sentenced them under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Explosive Substances Act, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Chandrayaan-3: Cong accuses PM of 'hogging limelight'
'ISRO Chairman Dr. Somanath's leadership truly created history and we extend our hearty congratulations to him and his team,' Venugopal said on X, formerly Twitter.

Five Life Lessons From Ghoomer
Cricket is more than a game in Ghoomer; it becomes a metaphor for Life, asserts Mayur Sanap.

Temporary Home For 380 Manipuri Families
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated a temporary shelter home for the families displaced by the violence in the state.

RIL, HDFC Bank drag Sensex down by 180 points
From the Sensex pack, Jio Financial Services fell the most by 4.99 per cent. Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, NTPC, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank also declined....

