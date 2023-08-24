Ex-ISRO chief: I came home only after lander...





The lessons learned from the failure of Chandrayaan-2 contributed to the success of India's third lunar mission, former space scientist with the Indian Space Research Organization scientist, Nambi Narayanan, said after successful touchdown of the 'Vikram' lander on the lunar South Pole.

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan on Chandrayaan 3's success: "...Finally our prayers came true. After landing we did not come back, I was still sitting in the control room till the rover came out of the lander. Only after seeing that the rover came out of the lander and moving over the surface of the moon, did I came back to my home late at night."