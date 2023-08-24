RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Chandrayaan 2 failure helped: Nambi Narayanan
August 24, 2023  11:55
image
The lessons learned from the failure of Chandrayaan-2 contributed to the success of India's third lunar mission, former space scientist with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientist, Nambi Narayanan, said after successful touchdown of the 'Vikram' lander on the lunar South Pole.

Speaking to ANI, Narayanan congratulated the scientists associated with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, saying, "Every failure of Chandrayaan-2 was addressed to. Let it be a satellite problem, stability problem or an additional requirement problem. All were addressed to and all were rectified. And the failure of Chandrayaan-2 was used for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Or we can say we used that failure in our favour. In that way, they (ISRO scientists) have clearly done a wonderful job. We were confident before the launch itself that it (Chandrayaan-3) would be a success. And so it turned out to be. Congratulations to all," he added.

The space scientist said the third lunar mission was a daunting one for ISRO, especially considering the budget, commitment to the country's space programme and the failure of Chandrayaan-2. 

Despite the challenges, the scientists involved with the project at ISRO knew that the core mission objectives were achievable, he noted.

"It is a great day for ISRO, India and mankind as well. What we have achieved, in a sense, is unbelievable. When I say unbelievable, I mean with the kind of budget that we have, with the kind of other commitments that we have and after a failure (of Chandrayaan-2), which had put us into great difficulty. Yet, we achieved the mission objectives. So in that sense, it is unbelievable. It is also believable because everyone at ISRO knew it was achievable and they achieved it," Narayanan told ANI.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'A holiday on the Moon may not be far off'
'A holiday on the Moon may not be far off'

After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon on Wednesday, August 23, Bollywood has joined India to laud ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and its team for the historic mission.

'ChatGPT' Vivek Ramaswamy in 2nd spot behind Trump after US debate
'ChatGPT' Vivek Ramaswamy in 2nd spot behind Trump after US debate

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a Republican presidential aspirant have called his fellow rival Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy a guy who sounds like ChatGPT and described him as an "amateur" Barack Obama.

'9 hours of sleep': BCCI's to do-list for players!
'9 hours of sleep': BCCI's to do-list for players!

The Asia Cup-bound players, who returned from the West Indies and were not part of the T20I series in Ireland, were given a 13-day fitness programme.

Important to consider Chahal for World Cup: Harbhajan
Important to consider Chahal for World Cup: Harbhajan

Yuzvendra Chahal last featured in the Indian ODI team in January.

'ISRO scientists are not bothered about money but...'
'ISRO scientists are not bothered about money but...'

Ex-ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair said the scientists at space agency have achieved this historic success by getting a salary one-fifth of the scientists in the developed world.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances