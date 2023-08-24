CBI to probe alleged illegal mining by Jharkhand CM Soren's aide





A team of CBI officials has reached the district to collect documents and inspect the alleged mining sites after registering the PE on the orders of the Jharkhand high court, they said.





The high court had ordered the CBI on August 18 to register a preliminary enquiry to probe the allegations of illegal mining against Mishra, they said.





It issued the orders on the petition of a local resident, Bijay Hansda, alleging that for the last two-and-a half years, "stone mafias" are doing "illegal mining" in connivance with government officials including mining officials of his district.





He has alleged that they are using earthmoving machines and carrying out blasts which resulted in cracks in the houses of villagers.





Hansda had alleged that he has seen that illegal mining was done in the presence of Mishra but his complaints to district officials did not result in any action from their side.





The Enforcement Directorate had also told the high court that Mishra is a person who controls the illegal stone mining and their transportation in Sahibganj.





The National Green Tribunal has expressed serious concern over the issue of illegal mining in Sahibganj, the ED had said. -- PTI

