Cab rams into wall of Union minister Rijiju's Delhi residence
August 24, 2023  23:10
Union minister Kiren Rijiju
A cab allegedly rammed into the wall of the official residence of Union minister Kiren Rijiju in central Delhi, causing damage to it, the police said on Thursday. 

They said the cab was first hit by a DTC cluster bus due to which it crashed against the wall. 

Rahim Khan, a resident of Narela, along with his wife and two children, was travelling in the cab and when he reached near Kothi number 9 at Krishna Menon Marg, his vehicle was hit by a DTC cluster bus of Seva Nagar Depot. 

The cab driver lost control and the vehicle hit the wall of Kothi number 9, the police said. -- PTI 
