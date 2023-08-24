Cab rams into wall of Union minister Rijiju's Delhi residence





They said the cab was first hit by a DTC cluster bus due to which it crashed against the wall.





Rahim Khan, a resident of Narela, along with his wife and two children, was travelling in the cab and when he reached near Kothi number 9 at Krishna Menon Marg, his vehicle was hit by a DTC cluster bus of Seva Nagar Depot.





The cab driver lost control and the vehicle hit the wall of Kothi number 9, the police said. -- PTI

A cab allegedly rammed into the wall of the official residence of Union minister Kiren Rijiju in central Delhi, causing damage to it, the police said on Thursday.