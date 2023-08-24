Big step for mankind

Sign inCreate Account
Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won World Championship gold in the women's 400m on Wednesday.
Many often stereotype Andhra Pradesh politics as being star-struck, but as Pawan Kalyan's political journey shows, stars are turning out to be a passing cloud.
Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made the slip hours before the touchdown by Chandrayaan's lander on the lunar surface - an unmanned landing eagerly anticipated across the country.
What could have been an immensely compelling survival drama is reduced to the pretty-girl-in-peril thriller, observes a disappointed Mayur Sanap.
The rover will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.