Big step for mankind
August 24, 2023  10:23
US astronaut Chris Hadfield, a veteran for three spaceflights tweets, "Congratulations @isro and all of India! You are there, safely and proudly on the Moon!"
Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won World Championship gold in the women's 400m on Wednesday.

Many often stereotype Andhra Pradesh politics as being star-struck, but as Pawan Kalyan's political journey shows, stars are turning out to be a passing cloud.

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made the slip hours before the touchdown by Chandrayaan's lander on the lunar surface - an unmanned landing eagerly anticipated across the country.

What could have been an immensely compelling survival drama is reduced to the pretty-girl-in-peril thriller, observes a disappointed Mayur Sanap.

The rover will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

