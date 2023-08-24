Allu Arjun wins national best actor award for 'Pushpa'





Some of the awards are:





RRR bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.





Rocketry: The Nambi Effect gets national award for best feature film.





The Kashmir Files wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.





Alia Bhatt gets best actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon for Mimi.





Allu Arjun wins best actor award for Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise (Part I).





The best director award goes to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film Godavari.

The national film awards 2021 have been announced.