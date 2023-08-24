RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Allu Arjun wins national best actor award for 'Pushpa'
August 24, 2023  18:11
Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa'
Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa'
The national film awards 2021 have been announced.

Some of the awards are:

RRR bags award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect gets national award for best feature film.   

The Kashmir Files wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

Alia Bhatt gets best actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon for Mimi.

Allu Arjun wins best actor award for Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)

The best director award goes to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film Godavari.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ISRO hopes Vikram, Pragyan will see another Moon day
ISRO hopes Vikram, Pragyan will see another Moon day

After the successful deployment of Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover on the moon, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hoping that their mission life will not be limited to one lunar day or 14 earth days, and that they will come...

Mizoram bridge crash toll rises to 23; all victims from Bengal
Mizoram bridge crash toll rises to 23; all victims from Bengal

All the 26 people working there were from the Malda district of West Bengal.

India's moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pak
India's moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pak

Despite the chill in bilateral ties, Pakistan's media on Thursday gave front-page coverage to India's historic moon landing while a former minister even called it a 'great moment' for Indian Space Research Organisation.

Chain of events: What led to WFI's suspension?
Chain of events: What led to WFI's suspension?

The following is the timeline of the chain of events that led to the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India by UWW, the sport's global governing body.

Treesa-Gayatri bow out of World Championships
Treesa-Gayatri bow out of World Championships

Treesa and Gayatri moved well and played some good rallies but their experienced opponents managed to grab four straight points

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances