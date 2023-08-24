Alia Bhatt thanks Bhansali, crew, audience for national film award win





"To Sanjay Sir.. To the entire crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!!, " she posted on X.





"I am SO grateful .. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can..,' she said in the post on X.





"Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia)."





She hailed the performance of Kriti Sanon, who shared the national award for best actress with Bhatt, Mimi, in the post on X.





"P.S - @kritisanon .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star' the world is your oyster," she said in the post.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has been honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in, took to her social media platform on Thursday to express gratitude to film director film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the crew, her family and the audience.