1 more body recovered in Shimla landslide
August 24, 2023  15:40
At least eight vacant buildings collapsed on Thursday in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, while one more body was recovered from the site of a landslide at the Shiv temple in Shimla. There were no casualties in the building collapse incident in Kullu's Anni area. 

 So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the debris of the three major landslides in Shimla alone -- at the Shiv temple in Summer Hill (18) and in Fagli (5) and Krishnanagar (2), SP, Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI. 

 While one body was pulled out on Thursday, two more bodies are still buried in the debris. 

The body has been identified as that of Neeraj, a resident of Summer Hill. About 120 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this month while a total of 239 people have died and 40 are still missing since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 24. 

 Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Anni, Naresh Verma said seven to eight buildings housing shops, banks and other commercial establishments besides houses had developed cracks four-five days ago. 

 The buildings were declared unsafe and vacated recently, he said. The assessment of damage is being done and some other unsafe buildings along the National Highway-305 in Anni have also been vacated as a precautionary measure, the official added. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday claimed that the state has suffered losses of Rs 12,000 crore so far.
