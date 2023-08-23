RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Zimbabwe cricket great Heath Streak passes away
August 23, 2023  08:32
Zimbabwe cricket legend Heath Streak died on Tuesday after fighting a prolonged battle with cancer at the age of 49.

Henry Olonga, former Zimbabwe fast bowler and current Zimbabwe captain, Sean Williams took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express their grief and pass on condolences. 

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end," said Olonga.

"Streaky. No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others Our hearts our broken you leave behind a beautiful family and a legacy for us to live up to! You will b missed we love you dearly Rest in peace Streaky," wrote Sean Williams.
