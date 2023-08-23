RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Your name is linked to moon: Modi told ISRO chief
August 23, 2023  19:42
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said he would soon visit them in Bengaluru to greet the entire team in person.

"Somanath ji...your name Somanath too is linked to the Moon. Your family members too would be elated. Hearty congratulations to you and your team," the prime minister said in a phone call from Johannesburg, where he is attending the BRICS summit.

The prime minister called the ISRO chief immediately after successful landing of Chandrayaan.

"Please convey my greetings to everyone. If possible, I would personally greet you very soon," the prime minister said.  -- PTI
