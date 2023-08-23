Wonderful for humanity: ISRO founder's son





"It's a fantastic thing if you think of it, that for anyone on the planet, not just for India, but to be able to send, this precision with which we have been able to send Chandrayaan-3 and also through a process which is quite different from the others," Kartikeya Sarabhai told ANI.





"I mean, to think of a process which meant that you circle the Earth first and then like a sling, you go there and then you circle the moon and then come back," Kartikeya, Director of Ahmedabad-based Centre for Environmental Education said.





His father Vikram Sarabhai was of the view India must be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to the real problems facing society.





Asked about what has changed in Indian space science and ISRO after his father, Kartikeya said, "It's such a sea change' recounting his childhood days and on spending time seeing his father doing innovation and research. Vikram Sarabhai is considered the father of the Indian space program. The establishment of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was one of Vikram Sarabhai's greatest achievements. He successfully convinced the government of the importance of a space programme for a developing country like India."

