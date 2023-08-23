RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Wonderful for humanity: ISRO founder's son
August 23, 2023  14:07
Kartikeya Sarabhai
Kartikeya Sarabhai
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) founder Vikram Sarabhai's son, Kartikeya Sarabhai, on Wednesday said the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface will be great for humanity as no one has been able to land on the south side of the moon. 

"It's a fantastic thing if you think of it, that for anyone on the planet, not just for India, but to be able to send, this precision with which we have been able to send Chandrayaan-3 and also through a process which is quite different from the others," Kartikeya Sarabhai told ANI. 

 "I mean, to think of a process which meant that you circle the Earth first and then like a sling, you go there and then you circle the moon and then come back," Kartikeya, Director of Ahmedabad-based Centre for Environmental Education said. 

 His father Vikram Sarabhai was of the view India must be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to the real problems facing society. 

 Asked about what has changed in Indian space science and ISRO after his father, Kartikeya said, "It's such a sea change' recounting his childhood days and on spending time seeing his father doing innovation and research. Vikram Sarabhai is considered the father of the Indian space program. The establishment of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was one of Vikram Sarabhai's greatest achievements. He successfully convinced the government of the importance of a space programme for a developing country like India."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Serena-Alexis reveal their new born baby's name
Serena-Alexis reveal their new born baby's name

When she told the world in August 2022 she was preparing to close her playing career, Williams cited a desire to grow her family as one of the main reasons for walking away from tennis.

Why Birthdays Are Special For Saira Banu
Why Birthdays Are Special For Saira Banu

Saira Banu turned nostalgic on her 79th birthday on August 23.

ISRO all set for Chandrayaan-3's automatic landing sequence
ISRO all set for Chandrayaan-3's automatic landing sequence

ISRO Chairman S Somanath had recently said the most critical part of the landing will be the process of reducing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing, and the ability to reorient the spacecraft from...

'How can you forget what Christians do for nation building?'
'How can you forget what Christians do for nation building?'

'Even if they try to silence us, even if they kill so many of us, we won't give up.' 'We won't give up doing the good work we are doing for society.' 'Because we love this country.'

17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, they said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances