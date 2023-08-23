RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Waited for this for 4 years: ISRO ex-chief K Sivan
August 23, 2023  21:16
Modi consoling K Sivan after Chandrayaan-2 fails
As Chandrayaan-3 achieved a soft landing on the South Pole of the moon, making India the first country to reach that particular area, former ISRO chief K Sivan on Wednesday said that it is sweet news, for which they have been waiting for the last four years.

"We are really excited to see this grand success. For this, we have been waiting for the last four years. This success is sweet news for us and for the entire nation," K Sivan said.

Sivan was the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the time of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, launched in 2019.

The country's second lunar mission was only "partially successful' since the lander lost contact, in the last moments when a distance of 2.1 km was left, and made a hard landing on the surface of the Moon. Following this, Sivan broke into tears.   
