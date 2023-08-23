RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Wagner chief who took on Putin killed in aircrash
August 23, 2023  23:01
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner mercenary group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly been killed in a plane crash in Russia, according to a BBC report.   

The plane carrying Prigozhin, whose mercenary group launched a failed coup against President Vladimir Putin in June this year, reportedly crashed while on a flight from Moscow to St Petersburg, killing all 10 on board, said a Financial Times report. 

A Wagner linked Telegram account claimed that the plane was shot down by Russian air defences.

More details soon.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chess mind games: Praggnanandhaa challenges Carlsen
Chess mind games: Praggnanandhaa challenges Carlsen

Praggnanandhaa has expressed his determination to approach the World Cup final against Magnus Carlsen with a fresh mindset.

Latest images show lander chose Moon's flat region
Latest images show lander chose Moon's flat region

Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander 'Vikram' chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface to touch down, images captured by its camera showed.

Approve Of Kohli's New Look?
Approve Of Kohli's New Look?

Virat Kohli has got a new hair style, which comes with a trendy ear piercing in his left ear.

Article 370 itself has self-limiting character, SC tells petitioner
Article 370 itself has self-limiting character, SC tells petitioner

The bench posed questions to senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for one of the petitioners Soayib Qureshi, who has challenged the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate the provision.

Team ISRO takes a bow: 'It's been breathe in, breathe out Chandrayaan'
Team ISRO takes a bow: 'It's been breathe in, breathe out Chandrayaan'

The entire mission operations of Chandrayaan-3, right from the launch till landing, "happened flawlessly" as per the timeline, the team that led India's third mission to the Moon said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances