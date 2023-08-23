Wagner chief who took on Putin killed in aircrash





The plane carrying Prigozhin, whose mercenary group launched a failed coup against President Vladimir Putin in June this year, reportedly crashed while on a flight from Moscow to St Petersburg, killing all 10 on board, said a Financial Times report.





A Wagner linked Telegram account claimed that the plane was shot down by Russian air defences.





More details soon.

