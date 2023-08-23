RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Union minister Paras says he received threat call, files police complaint
August 23, 2023  23:52
image
Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday claimed that he received a threat call, and urged the Union home ministry to look into the episode behind which he suspected the hand of his nephew Chirag Paswan. 

Talking to reporters in Patna, Paras said the call was received at the telephone of his official residence in Delhi around midnight on Tuesday, and a police complaint was lodged on his behalf. 

"I have also telephoned the Superintendent of Police of Vaishali district as the call seems to have been made from there," said the minister whose Lok Sabha constituency is in Vaishali. 

Paras also played an audio clip, purportedly of the threat call, in which the caller can be heard uttering the phrase thok denge (will bump off) while threatening to blacken the face of the minister. 

"I am also sending a written complaint to the Union Home Ministry since I evidently face a threat to my life. This is despite the fact that I have been in public life since the 1970s, and have never had any enemies," said the Hajipur MP, who won the seat in 2019 when his late elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan gave it up. 

When asked if he suspected anybody known to him of involvement in the incident, Paras said, "There are some people who are envious of my political success. They have done nothing for their own constituency and want to snatch away mine." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ASK PF GURU: How Can I Best Multiply My Savings?
ASK PF GURU: How Can I Best Multiply My Savings?

Do you have financial planning queries? Ask rediffGURU Kirtan A Shah.

Food poisoning hampered Carlsen's prep for World Cup final
Food poisoning hampered Carlsen's prep for World Cup final

He also went on to laud the 18-year-old Indian grandmaster and explained why he was taking more time initially in the game.

Lanka 'processing' China's request to allow docking of research ship
Lanka 'processing' China's request to allow docking of research ship

Sri Lanka is currently processing a request by China to allow a research ship to dock in the country, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, a year after a visit by a Chinese spy vessel to the Island nation raised security...

Mac Allister red card revoked after winning appeal
Mac Allister red card revoked after winning appeal

Mac Allister was shown a red card for a high tackle on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute.

Ananya-Karisma Want To Go Back To...
Ananya-Karisma Want To Go Back To...

Sayani's delicious Australian meal... Samantha lives it up in New York... Daisy's breakfast by the pool...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances