Success of every Indian: Cong on Chandrayaan-3
August 23, 2023  19:08
After Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the Moon, the Congress on Wednesday said it is a collective success of every Indian and ISRO's achievement today reflects a saga of continuity and is truly fantastic.

The opposition party said an elated nation with 140 crore aspirations today witnessed yet another achievement in its six-decade-long space programme. 

It said the entire world is looking up to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which is a matter of special pride for all Indians.

"The success of Chandrayaan-3 is the collective success of every Indian. An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme.

"We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and unflinching dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers and everyone involved in making this mission a triumph for India," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said ISRO's achievement today reflects a saga of continuity and is truly fantastic.

"ISRO's accomplishments have always been anchored in self-reliance. They reflect phenomenal team work, partnerships and enterprise. The entire world is looking up to ISRO today, acknowledging its achievements, and for us Indians, it is a matter of special pride," Ramesh said in a video message.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.  -- PTI
SC grants bail to Mumbai ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in Antilia case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Confident I Can Do Well In ODIs: Tilak

'It's a big thing for me to make my ODI debut in the Asia Cup and get T20I and ODI call-up in the same year.'

Chandrayaan-3: What will Vikram, Pragyan do post-Moon touchdown?

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface. The main function of the Propulsion Module (PM) was to carry the Lander Module (LM) from the launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100...

Chandrayaan-3's journey to the moon so far

Here is a glimpse of the journey of India's third lunar exploration venture has taken so far.

Nasscom portal to bridge job scout-seeker gap

The National Association of Software Services Companies (Nasscom) on Tuesday launched the Talent Connect portal to bridge the gap between recruiters and digitally skilled and certified candidates. The portal, which has been in the work...

