Rajasthan minister congratulates 'passengers' on Chandrayaan mission
August 23, 2023  19:15
image
In a goof-up, a Rajasthan minister on Wednesday congratulated passengers he suggested were taking part in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon. 

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made the slip hours before the touchdown by Chandrayaan's lander on the lunar surface an unmanned landing eagerly anticipated across the country.

'If we are successful and make a safe landing, I salute the passengers, he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. Our country has taken a step further in science and space research. I congratulate the countrymen for this.'

Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft-landing on the moon Wednesday evening, making India only the fourth country to do so and first to reach its uncharted south pole.  -- PTI
