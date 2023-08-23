Prayers across world for success of Chandrayaan-3

Prayers are resonating around the globe, as people of various religious affiliations unite for the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole.





Regardless of religious boundaries, individuals are coming together to lend their support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.





This demonstration of solidarity is extending worldwide, with people participating in prayers, offering religious observances, and engaging in diverse rituals to foster its success.





According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon today, around 18:04 hours IST.





From the Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to United States, special rituals, prayers, and ceremonies are being conducted to invoke blessings for Chandrayaan-3's success.





Religious ceremonies spanning various faiths are being conducted across India to seek blessings for the success of Chandrayaan-3's groundbreaking mission.





A Ganga Aarti was dedicated to Indias lunar mission. Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh. A special Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh.





Before the Aarti, devotees performed Havan Pujan for the success of Chandrayaan 3 at the Ghat.





On this occasion, Swami Chidanand Muni, a prominent spiritual leader, led the Havan Pujan and Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ghat, where devotees gathered to seek divine intervention for the mission's triumph.





He said that from Vedas to science, the world is acknowledging our country and he has full faith that India will hoist its flag on the South Pole.





The Ganga's waters bore witness to offerings and prayers, accompanied by the resounding cheers of patriotism. A wonderful sight was seen on the banks of the Ganga during this period. Everyone thanked PM Modi on this occasion. Missile man former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was also remembered on the banks of the Ganga.





A group of people in Bhubaneswar, Varanasi and Prayagraj performed 'havan' and offer prayers for successfully landing of Chandrayaan-3.





Similarly, devotees gathered at the Hanuman temple in Aliganj and performed aarti for Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon. A large number of devotees are participating in the Aarti and sincerely praying for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3. -- ANI