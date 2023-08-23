RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Nuh administration denies nod to VHP yatra
August 23, 2023  00:08
image
Authorities have denied permission to hold on August 28 the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July, police said on Tuesday.

The Nuh district administration on Tuesday evening rejected the application for permission moved before it by the organisers of the yatra.

The development comes over a week after a 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Palwal on August 13 decided to resume the VHP yatra from Nalhar temple in Nuh.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia confirmed that the application seeking permission for the procession has been rejected.

When contacted, local VHP leader Devender Singh said he is not aware of the rejection of permission and asserted that there is 'no need for any permission' for the yatra.

At the 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' on August 13, it was decided that the yatra will resume from Nalhar temple in Nuh and pass through Firozpur Jhirka's Jhir and Shingar temples in the district.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after the VHP procession was attacked by mobs on July 31. 

Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Joe Biden to visit India next month for G20 summit
Joe Biden to visit India next month for G20 summit

United States President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7 to 10 to attend the G-20 Leaders' Summit during which he will discuss with other leaders a range of global challenges, including the Ukraine conflict, the White...

Badminton Worlds: Prannoy, Sen roar into 3rd Rd; Sindhu bows out
Badminton Worlds: Prannoy, Sen roar into 3rd Rd; Sindhu bows out

Lakshya Sen sails into third round of World Championships

CBI arrests Canada-based businessman for espionage
CBI arrests Canada-based businessman for espionage

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Canada-based businessman in connection with a defence espionage case in which a journalist and a former Navy commander were held in May, officials said on Tuesday.

Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?
Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?

'Can being exceptionally reserved and introverted hinder your professional progress?'

2 Brightcom officials barred from holding managerial posts till further order
2 Brightcom officials barred from holding managerial posts till further order

Sebi on Tuesday restrained two Brightcom Group officials, M Suresh Kumar Reddy and Narayan Raju, from holding any managerial position in the company or its subsidiaries until further orders. Reddy is the promoter-cum-chairman and MD of...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances