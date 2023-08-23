Modi logs in from Johannesburg, greets team ISRO





" I may be in South Africa but my heart has always been with Chandrayaan mission," Modi said, adding, "This is a historic moment and sounds the bugle for a developed India."





We are witness to the new flight of new India; new history has been written, Modi said, even as celebrations broke out at ISRO's Mission Operations Complex in Bengaluru as Chandrayaan-3 lander module makes soft landing.

I heartily congratulate ISRO, its scientists for this unprecedented feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a virtual address after Chandrayaan-3's landing on Moon.