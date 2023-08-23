Mizoram bridge collapse: Ex-gratia of 2L for dead





At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram, police said. Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, they said.





"Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," said the Mizoram CM.

PM Narendra Modi announces an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMMRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured in the bridge collapse in Mizoram.