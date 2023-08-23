RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha power firm engineer booked for celebrating cancellation of transfer
August 23, 2023  23:09
An engineer from Maharashtra power distribution company Mahavitaran has been booked along with nearly 20 individuals for taking out a raucous procession to celebrate the cancellation of his transfer, an official said on Wednesday. 

Prakash Chavan, who is posted in Jalna, was recently transferred to Ratnagiri, a posting that he was not interested in. 

He pulled all the strings to get the transfer order cancelled and succeeded, the official said. 

To celebrate the development, Chavan along with nearly 20 people took out a procession playing loud music in Kanyanagar area of the city on Tuesday, said the official. 

However, the police cut short the revelry calling the procession unauthorised and slapped a case against Chavan and others for unlawful assembly and obstruction of a public way, he said. -- PTI
