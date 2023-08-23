RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
ISRO may launch mission to study Sun next month
August 23, 2023  23:37
File image
File image
Hours after the Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon, Indian Space Research Organisation chief S Somanath on Wednesday announced that Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun will be most probably launched in the first week of September.  

Aditya-L1 would be the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun.  

Infroming about the launch of Aditya L1, a mission to study the Sun, the ISRO chief while addressing a press conference said that everything is going as per the plan and most probably it will be launched in the first week of September.  

"Aditya L1's mission to study the Sun will be launched soon. We're planning to launch it in the first week of September. Everything is going as per the plan. This launch will go to an elliptical orbit and from that it will travel to the L1 point which will almost take 120 days," S Somanath said.  

Earlier on August 14, ISRO informed about mission Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun and said that it is getting ready for the launch.  

"PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter).  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chandrayaan-3 rover to embark on 14-day assignments on Moon's surface
Chandrayaan-3 rover to embark on 14-day assignments on Moon's surface

Its duties include experiments to further understand the lunar surface.

How youngsters are taking charge, shaping India's wins
How youngsters are taking charge, shaping India's wins

Jasprit Bumrah lauded the supremely confident youngsters who contributed to the team's T20 series win in Ireland.

Third T20I washed out, denies game time to young talent
Third T20I washed out, denies game time to young talent

The third and final T20 International between India and Ireland here on Wednesday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Carlsen's health battle vs Praggnanandhaa's mastery
Carlsen's health battle vs Praggnanandhaa's mastery

The conclusive champion of this tournament is set to be determined on Thursday.

Chess mind games: Praggnanandhaa challenges Carlsen
Chess mind games: Praggnanandhaa challenges Carlsen

Praggnanandhaa has expressed his determination to approach the World Cup final against Magnus Carlsen with a fresh mindset.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances