ISRO may launch mission to study Sun next month





Aditya-L1 would be the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun.





Infroming about the launch of Aditya L1, a mission to study the Sun, the ISRO chief while addressing a press conference said that everything is going as per the plan and most probably it will be launched in the first week of September.





"Aditya L1's mission to study the Sun will be launched soon. We're planning to launch it in the first week of September. Everything is going as per the plan. This launch will go to an elliptical orbit and from that it will travel to the L1 point which will almost take 120 days," S Somanath said.





Earlier on August 14, ISRO informed about mission Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun and said that it is getting ready for the launch.





"PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter). -- PTI

