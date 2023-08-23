RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India, world prays for successful moon landing
August 23, 2023  12:31
The Singapore High Commissioner offers prayers
Prayers from across the world irrespective of nation and nationality for a successful moon landing. 

Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong on Wednesday said that he is praying for the success of the historic landing attempt on the lunar surface of India's third lunar mission -- Chandrayaan-3. 

 "I am joining the billions of people in praying for the success of the #Chandrayaan3 mission. - HC Wong," Wong said on an X (formerly known as Twitter)."

 Wishes have been pouring in from across the world ahead of the today's attempted moon landing. 

 A large number of devotees reached at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district and offered prayers for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. 

Prayers were offered at Surat's Gyarah Mukhi Hanuman Temple in anticipation of a successful climax of the country's third lunar mission '" Chandrayaan-3. 

 The scheduled soft touchdown of the Vikram lander on the lunar south pole is around 18:04 IST on Wednesday while its powered descent is expected at 1745 IST.
