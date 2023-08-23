RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
IAS officer Tekam joins BJP in Chhattisgarh, likely to contest assembly polls
August 23, 2023  22:46
image
IAS officer Neelkanth Tekam who recently resigned from service joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday and is likely to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Chhattisgarh. 

Tekam joined the party in the presence of the BJP's state in-charge Om Mathur, state unit chief Arun Sao, former chief minister Raman Singh and other senior leaders during a party workers' convention in Keshkal town in Kondagaon district. 

Tekam, a state-cadre officer who was elevated to the Indian Administrative Service in 2008, had served as Kondagaon collector in the past, and is likely to contest from Keshkal assembly seat in the district. 

He was the director of treasury and accounts when he applied for voluntary retirement. 

The Department of Personnel and Training accepted his resignation on August 17. 

Asked whether he was going to contest from Keshkal, Tekam told PTI, "If it happens, its impact will be seen in all 12 seats of Bastar as I have worked in all the places of the region. 

"There is a wave of change in the state and the party will benefit from it. We have already devised a strategy and efforts will be to work for the rights of the people of Bastar. There is not much difference between bureaucracy and politics and it is good if bureaucrats join politics if they get opportunity to work in this direction," he said. 

Tekam (55), who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community, also said that he did not see the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal communities in Bastar which is planning to contest the polls, as a challenge for the BJP. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chess mind games: Praggnanandhaa challenges Carlsen
Chess mind games: Praggnanandhaa challenges Carlsen

Praggnanandhaa has expressed his determination to approach the World Cup final against Magnus Carlsen with a fresh mindset.

Latest images show lander chose Moon's flat region
Latest images show lander chose Moon's flat region

Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander 'Vikram' chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface to touch down, images captured by its camera showed.

Approve Of Kohli's New Look?
Approve Of Kohli's New Look?

Virat Kohli has got a new hair style, which comes with a trendy ear piercing in his left ear.

Article 370 itself has self-limiting character, SC tells petitioner
Article 370 itself has self-limiting character, SC tells petitioner

The bench posed questions to senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for one of the petitioners Soayib Qureshi, who has challenged the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate the provision.

Team ISRO takes a bow: 'It's been breathe in, breathe out Chandrayaan'
Team ISRO takes a bow: 'It's been breathe in, breathe out Chandrayaan'

The entire mission operations of Chandrayaan-3, right from the launch till landing, "happened flawlessly" as per the timeline, the team that led India's third mission to the Moon said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances