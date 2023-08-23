I am alive and well: Heath Streak





"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga said on X.





Heath Streak sent out a message saying, "It's a total rumour & lie - I am alive & well, I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day & age - I believe the source should apologise, I am hurt by the news."

Hours after announcing Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak's death on X, his former teammate Henry Olonga said in a second post that the legend is alive. Henry Olonga said in his new post that "rumours of Streak's death were greatly exaggerated" and that he had heard from him.