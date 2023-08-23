RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I am alive and well: Heath Streak
August 23, 2023  11:48
image
Hours after announcing Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak's death on X, his former teammate Henry Olonga said in a second post that the legend is alive. Henry Olonga said in his new post that "rumours of Streak's death were greatly exaggerated" and that he had heard from him.

"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated.  I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga said on X.

Heath Streak sent out a message saying, "It's a total rumour & lie - I am alive & well, I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day & age - I believe the source should apologise, I am hurt by the news."
