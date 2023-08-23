RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Few hrs for moon landing, what's happening now?
August 23, 2023  10:44
140 crore Indians have kept their fingers crossed as D-day approaches for the much-awaited soft landing of the country's third moon mission -- Chandrayaan-3. 

People across the country are praying to God for a successful ISRO mission.

The scheduled timing for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's south pole on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), is around 18:04 IST, with the powered descent of Vikram lander expected at 1745 IST.

The live telecast of the landing operations at Mission Operation Complex (MOX) will begin at 1720 IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.

In its latest update on Chandrayaan-3 soft landing, ISRO has said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. It also released a series of up-close images of the moon. 

These images assist the lander module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.

This mission, if it turns out to be fruitful, will make India the only country to have marked its presence on the lunar south pole which is considered to be difficult for its rough and harsh conditions, and fourth -- after US, China, and Russia -- to have successfully landed on the moon's surface. -- ANI
