Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma gets bail
August 23, 2023  11:02
SC grants bail to ex-Mumbai cop Pradeep Sharma in Antilia bomb scare case and killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
TOP STORIES

SC grants bail to Mumbai ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in Antilia case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

With havan and namaz, world prays for Chandrayaan-3
With havan and namaz, world prays for Chandrayaan-3

Regardless of religious boundaries, individuals are coming together to lend their support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

World Athletics: India's hopes pin on Sreeshankar, Jeswin
World Athletics: India's hopes pin on Sreeshankar, Jeswin

Indian athletes have disappointed so far in the world championships.

'Which country is now standing tall in BRICS? It's India'
'Which country is now standing tall in BRICS? It's India'

'India has the potential to do a lot more to take advantage of the time today where we stand to gain, geopolitically and in terms of market attractiveness.'

Guardiola to miss City's next two games for health reasons
Guardiola to miss City's next two games for health reasons

Champions City are second in the Premier League standings with six points from two games. They travel to promoted Sheffield United on Saturday before hosting Fulham on September 2.

