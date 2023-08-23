Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma gets bail

Sign inCreate Account
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
Regardless of religious boundaries, individuals are coming together to lend their support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Indian athletes have disappointed so far in the world championships.
'India has the potential to do a lot more to take advantage of the time today where we stand to gain, geopolitically and in terms of market attractiveness.'
Champions City are second in the Premier League standings with six points from two games. They travel to promoted Sheffield United on Saturday before hosting Fulham on September 2.