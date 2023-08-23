RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED searches on Baghel's advisor, OSDs
August 23, 2023  16:28
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and two Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) in Raipur and Durg districts, sources said. 

 The searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg district, they said. The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known. 

 Reacting to the ED's action, CM Baghel, who turned 62 on Wednesday, in a sarcastic post on X said, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides."

 Some paramilitary personnel were seen at the residence of the CM's political advisor Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in state capital Raipur and the houses of OSDs Ashish Verma and Manish Banchhor in old Bhilai area of Durg. Security personnel were also seen outside the house of businessman Vijay Bhatia in Nehrunagar area of Bhilai in Durg.
