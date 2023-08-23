RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi govt officer accused of rape sent to jail
August 23, 2023  14:17
Rape accused Premoday Khakha
Delhi court sends suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, accused of raping a minor, to 14-day judicial custody. Khakha allegedly raped the several times and made her pregnant.  

His wife Seema Rani, who is accused of giving the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy, was sent to judicial custody for a day yesterday. Both were produced separately before the duty metropolitan magistrate.

The accused, an ex-cadre officer, had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021.

His wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy. The couple has two kids.
