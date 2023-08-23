Chandrayaan: Lander just kilometres away from moon

Chandrayaan: Lander just kilometres away from moonAugust 23, 2023 17:59
The lander has completed nearly 80 per cent of its journey. The fine braking phase to begin soon and will continue for 3 minutes. There is no ground control now. PM Modi joins the watch from Johannesburg.
TOP STORIES
India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon's south pole
In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the...
Dalit family 'ostracised' for marrying village head's daughter in Jharkhand
The newly married couple left the village in a bid to protect their lives, while the groom's parents were allegedly prevented from fetching drinking water from a public water tank and bathing in the pond by villagers, the family members...