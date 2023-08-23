Chandrayaan: Lander 18km from moon now

Chandrayaan: Lander 18km from moon nowAugust 23, 2023 17:54
20 per cent of the journey to the moon is complete. The power descend going as per plan, it's going well. The next phase is the altitude hold phase. The mission ops team is analysing the data. The performance so far seems good. The altitude of the lander from the moon is roughly 18 km now. The lander has already travelled over 600 km.
TOP STORIES
India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon's south pole
In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the...
Dalit family 'ostracised' for marrying village head's daughter in Jharkhand
The newly married couple left the village in a bid to protect their lives, while the groom's parents were allegedly prevented from fetching drinking water from a public water tank and bathing in the pond by villagers, the family members...