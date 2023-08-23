RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chandrayaan: ISRO chairman at Mission Complex
August 23, 2023  17:38
image
ISRO Chairman S Somanath at Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru for Chandrayaan-3 Mission soft landing on the moon.

The Vikram lander will begin its descent towards the moon surface at a velocity of 1.68 km per second. It will then slow down -- but the lander is still almost horizontal to the surface of the moon. The lander will be made vertical to the moon surface, with this begins the 'fine braking phase'. Even a tiny mistake in how the spaceship descends can cause it to crash or get damaged. 

 According to experts, the final 15 to 20 minutes will determine the success of the mission when Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander with rover Pragyan will make its soft landing.
