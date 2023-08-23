Chandrayaan: India minutes away from landing

Chandrayaan: India minutes away from landingAugust 23, 2023 18:03
The mission ops team says the sensors are operating nominally. The lander is just 1 km from the moon. The lander is now successfully approaching the vertical landing.
India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon's south pole
In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the...
