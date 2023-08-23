Chandrayaan: 30 minutes to Rough Braking phase

Chandrayaan: 30 minutes to Rough Braking phaseAugust 23, 2023 17:25
30 minutes away from initiation of Rough Braking phase. ISRO has reported everything about the Chandrayaan 3 mission is proceeding precisely as planned.
