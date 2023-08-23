Chandrayaan 3: India successfully lands on moon

Chandrayaan 3: India successfully lands on moonAugust 23, 2023 18:12
Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram touches down on the Moon's South Pole Congrats to all our scientists at ISRO.
India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon's south pole
In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the...
