Chandrayaan 3: India successfully lands on moon
August 23, 2023  18:12
Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram touches down on the Moon's South Pole Congrats to all our scientists at ISRO. 
India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon's south pole
India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon's south pole

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the...

World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to a draw
World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to a draw

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa came up with a splendid performance to hold Magnus Carlsen to a draw and take the FIDE World Cup final to tie-breaks.

Congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing!
Congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing!

Congratulate ISRO and the Chandrayaan-3 team on their magnificent achievement by sending an e-mail to news1995@rediffmail.com

Dalit family 'ostracised' for marrying village head's daughter in Jharkhand
Dalit family 'ostracised' for marrying village head's daughter in Jharkhand

The newly married couple left the village in a bid to protect their lives, while the groom's parents were allegedly prevented from fetching drinking water from a public water tank and bathing in the pond by villagers, the family members...

Children gather in schools to witness moon landing
Children gather in schools to witness moon landing

An entire nation waited, praying and hoping fervently, as the countdown to touch down on the moon wound to a slow close on Wednesday with many thousands gathering in schools, places of worship and elsewhere and scientists doing last...

