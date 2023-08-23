Chandrayaan 3: All set to initiate landing sequence

Chandrayaan 3: All set to initiate landing sequenceAugust 23, 2023 12:56
Chandrayaan-3 Mission on X: "All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST. Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands."
