RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Best of luck, Praggnanandhaa! 2nd game begins
August 23, 2023  17:00
image
The second game of FIDE World Cup final gets underway between Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and world champion Magnus Carlsen The first game had ended in a draw after 35 moves.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

European agency tracks Chandrayaan-3 lander module from 3 stations
European agency tracks Chandrayaan-3 lander module from 3 stations

Besides the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation, officials at the European Space Agency are also involved in tracking the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission which is minutes away from making a soft landing on the...

18 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
18 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, they said.

World Athletics: Aldrin first Indian to qualify for final
World Athletics: Aldrin first Indian to qualify for final

Jeswin Aldrin made it to the final with his first jump of 8m to clinch the 12th and final place in the qualifying round.

ED searches premises of Chhattisgarh CM's political advisor, 2 OSDs
ED searches premises of Chhattisgarh CM's political advisor, 2 OSDs

The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Fit-again Shreyas Iyer 'super grateful' to NCA physios
Fit-again Shreyas Iyer 'super grateful' to NCA physios

"Been a long journey but I'm super grateful to the people who stood by my side to help me to get where I am today. Thank you Nitin bhai, Rajini sir and everyone at the NCA, who've been tirelessly helping me. Much love and much...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances